Most infamous and shocking presidential pardons in the history of US

In the US constitution, Article II lays out the powers of the presidency and in that it gives the President the "power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment."

This power has been used by almost every President of the US since years. As the US President Donald Trump commuted Roger Stone's prison sentence, here are few of the recent and controversial pardons and commutations granted to friends, family and famous personalities by various Presidents.