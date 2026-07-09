/From H-bombs to hypersonic missiles: What weapons a B-52 can actually carry?

No other aircraft in the world can credibly threaten an enemy with nuclear gravity bombs, standoff cruise missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles, anti-ship missiles, and precision bunker busters from the same airframe on the same mission. This flexibility means that an adversary tracking a B-52 on radar cannot know which capability is about to be used against them. The uncertainty itself is a deterrent. The B-52's value is not just what it carries — it is that nobody knows which weapon it will use until it uses it.