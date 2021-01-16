'Moment of pride': India begins coronavirus vaccine drive

Exercise caution

PM Modi also urged people to keep following the initial protocols set by the medical experts which includes wearing mask and social distancing when stepping outdoors.

He also reminded people to get both doses of the vaccine. "I want to remind people of the country that two doses of the vaccine are very important. Don't commit the mistake that you take one dose and forget the second one. As experts have been saying, there will be a gap of about one month between the two doses," he said.

(Photograph:AFP)