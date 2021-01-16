'Moment of pride': India begins coronavirus vaccine drive

On Saturday, India began its first vaccine drive against the deadly coronavirus, with around 300,000 people receiving the first of two doses on day one.
Vaccination centres
Nearly 3,006 vaccination centres have been set up in the country and the government has already bought 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVISHIELD shot, produced by the Serum Institute of India, and 5.5 million of Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN.
Launch by PM
The vaccination campaign was launched digitally by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Everyone was waiting for this day with bated breath. Everyone kept asking when the vaccine would come. It’s here and in a short span of time. In some minutes from now, the world’s biggest vaccination drive is to begin. It's a testimony to our scientists' talent and skills," he said.
Healthcare workers first
Healthcare workers who have been putting their lives at risk in the last 10 months were the first ones to receive the vaccine in India. PM Modi also thanked them, in his speech, for helping the country fight a pandemic.
Safeguarding
A civic authority worker fumigates a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination centre as a preventive measure against diseases-carrying mosquitoes
Harsh Vardhan
India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi
Exercise caution
PM Modi also urged people to keep following the initial protocols set by the medical experts which includes wearing mask and social distancing when stepping outdoors.
He also reminded people to get both doses of the vaccine. "I want to remind people of the country that two doses of the vaccine are very important. Don't commit the mistake that you take one dose and forget the second one. As experts have been saying, there will be a gap of about one month between the two doses," he said.