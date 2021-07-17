MOCCO, Olympic puppet, arrives in Tokyo from Tohoku

Olympic puppet, MOCCO, from Japan tsunami-hit region reaches Tokyo ahead of the games

View in App

Rediscover Tohoku

With just six days to go until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the organising committee held a cultural event "Rediscover Tohoku - MOCCO's Journey from Tohoku to Tokyo" at a park.

(Photograph:AFP)

Centerpiece

The massive animated installation is the centerpiece of the Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival, which is an official cultural program of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

(Photograph:AFP)

'MOCCO'

A performer gestures after a performance of a 10-metre high (33 ft.) giant puppet named 'MOCCO', brought down from the Tohoku region in northeastern Japan which was devastated in 2011 by an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, at a media event as part of the Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival in Tokyo.

(Photograph:AFP)

From Tohoku to Tokyo

The tour started in Japan's Tohoku region, which suffered significant damage during the Great East Japan earthquake.

(Photograph:AFP)

Topics

Read in App