Missing 'Stranger Things'? Watch these 8 binge-worthy movies & shows

Netflix series 'Stranger Things' has been the most consistent hit for the streaming giant ever since it debuted in 2016. While many shows and movies have given the streamer millions of views, their popularity has waxed and waned, but Duffer Brothers' popular science-fiction and horror series, starring a freakishly talented cast of actors playing characters taking on otherworldly demons and even scarier government agencies, has constantly remained well-loved. The Season 4 of the show debuted earlier this year, and once again proved to be extremely valuable to the company. While Netflix lost almost a million subscribers between April and July, in words of co-founder 'Reed Hastings' himself, 'Stranger Things' lessened the damage.

There is going to be at least a couple of years wait for the second season of 'Stranger Things', so if you want to watch something similar until then, we have a few options for you. Watch these shows and movies in the meantime to fill that 'Stranger Things' shaped hole in your heart.

