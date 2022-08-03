Missing 'Stranger Things'? Watch these 8 binge-worthy movies & shows

Netflix series 'Stranger Things' has been the most consistent hit for the streaming giant ever since it debuted in 2016. While many shows and movies have given the streamer millions of views, their popularity has waxed and waned, but Duffer Brothers' popular science-fiction and horror series, starring a freakishly talented cast of actors playing characters taking on otherworldly demons and even scarier government agencies, has constantly remained well-loved. The Season 4 of the show debuted earlier this year, and once again proved to be extremely valuable to the company. While Netflix lost almost a million subscribers between April and July, in words of co-founder 'Reed Hastings' himself, 'Stranger Things' lessened the damage.

There is going to be at least a couple of years wait for the second season of 'Stranger Things', so if you want to watch something similar until then, we have a few options for you. Watch these shows and movies in the meantime to fill that 'Stranger Things' shaped hole in your heart.
 

'Fear Street' trilogy

Want to follow the adventures of another group of kids taking on evil forces on their own while grownups are not even aware of the threat? 'Fear Street' trilogy is for you. Oh, and it has Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield in 'Stranger Things'. The movies similarly pay homage to classic horror like the Netflix series does and are damn good fun.
 

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

The iconic supernatural vampire series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' has aged like a fine wine. Similar to 'Stranger Things', here too you have a group of friends taking on supernatural beings (vampires, demons and others in the case of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'). The series is a joy to watch and it is worth thinking how talented Joss Whedon was, though he is now proven to be an abusive person. 
 

'Dark'

This Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese-created German series is an obvious choice here. When it debuted, it was dubbed 'German Stranger Things' as it also had a little boy who goes missing in the beginning in a small town. But 'Dark' is much more imaginative and has a dense mythology and lore to explore. In a fairly succinct three seasons, 'Dark' told a lot of story and deftly handles its huge cast of characters -- both kids and adults. A worth alternative to 'Stranger Things'.
 

'Locke & Key'

Developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite, 'Locke & Key' is an adaptation of the landmark comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez and is based on a mysterious house beneath which there is a door to another, hellish world full of demons. After the patriarch Rendell Locke is murdered, his widow and children move back to that house. Only, evil forces are stirring and want their hands on a set of mysterious keys that do loads of things, including letting the soul of a person roam free, turn somebody young, change sex and so on.
 

'Penny Dreadful'

John Logan's Victorian London-set horror series fuses new characters with the familiar ones from writings of literary bigwigs like Oscar Wilde and Bram Stoker and creates a beautifully shot, superbly acted horror series. If you like good acting, you cannot go wrong here, for Eva Green delivers one of the best TV performances of all time. The strong supporting cast (Timothy Dalton, Timothy Dalton, Rory Kinnear, Billie Piper, Danny Sapani, Harry Treadaway, Josh Hartnett, among others does not hurt either. 
 

Home Before Dark

Created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik, this Apple TV+ series will particularly make those 'Stranger Things' happy who love the show for its mystery elements. 
 

'I Am Not Okay with This'

Sophia Lillis-starrer Netflix series is a black comedy gets telekinetic superpowers similar to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown's character in 'Stranger Things'). While dealing with those changes, she also navigate everything that teen have to deal with: high school awkwardness, crushes and family issues. 
 

'The Umbrella Academy'

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, 'The Umbrella Academy' comes from Jeremy Slater, who would later go on to create 'Moon Knight' for Disney+. It features a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings who reunite after their foster father's nears death and the earth nears an apocalypse. Humorous and fun, 'The Umbrella Academy' can be the perfect 'Stranger Things' alternative. 

