Meditate for hope: Monk rescued from flooded cave in Thailand

Equipped with swimming skills and peace of mind, this is how a monk survived dark caves

Rescued!

A meditating Buddhist monk was rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand's Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province

(Photograph:AFP)

Thin layers

The monk entered the cave wearing only simple brown robes and was trapped inside the cave by severe flooding, until rescuers were able to reach him.

(Photograph:AFP)

Team of 100 rescuers

When authorities were informed of his absence, nearly 100 people started a rescue operation. A small team reached the monk and wrapped him in a foil survival blanket to keep him warm while they checked his state of health.

(Photograph:AFP)

Under observation

The monk is now in hospital with a slight fever and health workers will continue to monitor his condition.

(Photograph:AFP)

