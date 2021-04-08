Meditate for hope: Monk rescued from flooded cave in Thailand

A meditating Buddhist monk was rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand's Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province
(Photograph:AFP)
Thin layers
The monk entered the cave wearing only simple brown robes and was trapped inside the cave by severe flooding, until rescuers were able to reach him.
Team of 100 rescuers
When authorities were informed of his absence, nearly 100 people started a rescue operation. A small team reached the monk and wrapped him in a foil survival blanket to keep him warm while they checked his state of health.
Under observation
The monk is now in hospital with a slight fever and health workers will continue to monitor his condition.