Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Mark Hamill, and other celebs send prayers and love to Ukraine

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

It has been a year since Russian tanks rolled into Ukrainian territory, and the invasion of Ukraine began. Casualty figures depend on who you ask, but thousands of people, both soldiers and civilians, have lost their lives in this bloody conflict that is said to be the biggest in Europe since World War II. Millions have had to flee their homes to escape the violence. To mark the occasion, notable personalities from the world of showbiz shared their love and prayers for the people of Ukraine. Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Josh Brolin, Mark Hamill, Michael Keaton, Wes Anderson, Barbra Streisand, Matt Damon, and many more shared their messages to the war-torn country through videos. Here is what the celebrities said.

Barbara Streisand

"We were standing with you a year ago, when the full-scale war started, and we are still standing with you today. We will support you as long as necessary. Victory and peace will come soon."



Matt Damon

"A message of love, respect, and solidarity with all our brothers and sisters and Ukraine.



Michael Keaton

"The toughest people in the world."



Wes Anderson

"We have you in our minds and hearts."



Ethan Hawke

"You are fighting for all of us."



Julia Roberts

"We are thinking of you, sending love, sending our strength, our prayers and holding you in our hearts, always."



Mark Hamill

"And the force will be with you, always."



Josh Brolin

"Just so you know there are people beyond your borders that are thinking of you and trying to support you in any way that we can."



