Manchester United's misery to Kevin De Bruyne magic - Takeaways from Premier League Gameweek 2

London derby turns violent

Chelsea and Tottenham played out a memorable 2-2 draw this week but the match will be known for the physical clash between the two managers. With goals from Kalidou Koulibali and Reece James, Chelsea looked on course to victory, but Tottenham was able to strike back. After Harry Kane scored in the final minute of the game, the two coaches had a war of words before they were separated.

