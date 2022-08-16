Manchester United's misery to Kevin De Bruyne magic - Takeaways from Premier League Gameweek 2

Things are getting worse for Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United as they lost their second game in a row. Brentford scored four goals in the first half and there was no coming back for Cristiano Ronaldo and his side. This defeat left United in the 20th spot and with Liverpool in the next gameweek, it is looking quite bleak for them.
(Photograph:AFP)
Arsenal march on
Gabriel Jesus impressed on his Emirates debut for Arsenal with two goals and two assists. It was a clinical performance from Mikel Arteta's team as they dominated the game and although Leicester scored twice, the home side never looked in any danger.
(Photograph:AFP)
Liverpool drop points again
2 draws in 2 matches - It has been a tough couple of weeks for Liverpool and a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace did not help. The Merseyside club went down thanks to a goal from Wilfred Zaha but a moment of brilliance from Luis Diaz levelled the score. However, they failed to find the winner and to make things worse, new signing Darwin Nunez was sent off.
(Photograph:AFP)
London derby turns violent
Chelsea and Tottenham played out a memorable 2-2 draw this week but the match will be known for the physical clash between the two managers. With goals from Kalidou Koulibali and Reece James, Chelsea looked on course to victory, but Tottenham was able to strike back. After Harry Kane scored in the final minute of the game, the two coaches had a war of words before they were separated.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kevin De Bruyne magic for Manchester City
It was business as usual for Manchester City as they scored four goals against Bournemouth. Goals and assists from Kevin De Bruyne was a welcome sight for manager Pep Guardiola and although Erling Haaland had just one assist, he looked eager to score goals at every opportunity.