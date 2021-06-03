Love language: Jerusalem celebrates Pride under strict security

A year after all pride events were cancelled due to the coronavoirus pandemic, Jerusalem held its first LGBTQ pride march on June 03, 2021. This comes as Israel has been pushed as a model for fighting the pandemic head on by vaccinating majority of its residents.
Heavily guarded
As hundreds of supporters took part in the march, nearly 3,000 police officers guarded the parade route. Many streets were blocked for usage during the day and a helicopter circled over the city centre.
Counter march
While the LGBTQ community celebrated love, peace and unity, the ultra-right wingers called for an opposing march, but failed as several people were arrested on the suspicion of planning to cause trouble during the march.
Learning from the past
The security was patrolling the streets to make sure no incident such as the 2015 stabbing happens again. On July 30, 2015, an ultra-Orthodox Jew stabbed to death teenager Shira Banki during the parade and wounded six others, since when the annual event has been heavily protected.
It was all rainbow
Demonstrators brought rainbow-coloured flags, caps, dresses and waved several love-filled slogans and placards to support and spread the message of equality and love.