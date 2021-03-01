Love conquers all: Homeless for 24 years, couple gets surprise fairytale wedding

A homeless couple from Philippines — Rosalyn Ferrer, 50, and Rommel Basco, 55 — have been homeless for the past 24 years but their love has given them strength.
Big family
The couple has been living in a small shack in an empty patch of wasteland with their six children.
Plastic pickers
The couple spends the day picking plastic from dumping grounds and garbage hills, as a form of earning their daily bread. As the couple continued to struggle to arrange three proper meals for the family, getting married, thus, became a far-fetched dream.
Dream come true
The couple was, however, surprised when Richard Strandz, a famous hairdresser but a stranger to the couple, promised to arrange a wedding to remember.
White wedding
"I once dreamed of having a white wedding but that was when I was a little girl. It went out of my mind long ago," Rosalyn said. "We never had enough money and all we concentrated on was getting enough food to eat each day. Now I feel so blessed that it has happened. I’m so thankful."