Locals shed tears of happiness as Queensland border reopens after 143 days
From first time meets to long-awaited reunions, the Gold Coast airport saw tears and screams of happiness as locals got the chance to hug and meet their loved ones after the Queensland airport abandoned Covid restrictions and reopened after 143 days
Emotional scenes were seen at the Gold Coast Airport as the Queensland border reopened after 143 days. The border has reopened to all states and territories, starting from December 13, 2021.
Beachy!
The airport staff staged a beach holiday party to welcome back people in style. "For many families, a Gold Coast summer holiday is a much-loved tradition – but they might not have been able to get back here in the past two years. So, we wanted to ensure everyone got a taste of a Gold Coast holiday as soon as they landed at the airport," Queensland Airports Limited CEO Chris Mills said.
Safe reunion
Hundreds of people had been stuck in different parts of the country, away from their families, for the past few months. While locals had been longing to go back to their families, the government was unable to reopen the borders amid Covid surge in the country.
Road back to normalcy
People are also hoping that this reopening helps the tourism and travel sectors recover from the hard economic patch that the industries have been facing since the pandemic began.
"The vast majority of our visitors come in by plane and 46 per cent of our visitors from interstate come from New South Wales and Victoria. So it's an important driver that stimulates the domestic economy," Cairns Airport CEO Richard Barker was quoted by ABC News Australia. "We have three full flights coming in from Melbourne today, three flights from Sydney and later this month that daily number would have doubled and that is a massive injection into our community."
'Stay patient'
Airport authorities are also urging travellers to be patient during their commute as the quiet terminals are getting busier now.