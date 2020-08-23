Locals protest against authorities as Paraguayan lagoon turns purple
Locals of Paraguayan city of Limpio reached the roadways dividing the local lagoon to protest against the industrial waste being dumped in the lagoon
Code purple
Residents of Limpio city in Paraguay staged a protest on the banks of the Cerro lagoon as the half of the local lagoon turned purple.
(Photograph:AFP)
Authorities failed to act
The residents claim that they had noticed the change in the colour on one side of the roadway in the early stages itself, and had contacted the local authorities who took a sample on August 19, but did nothing after that.
The pollution has also caused the death of numerous birds and fishes.
(Photograph:AFP)
Industrial waste
The Multidisciplinary Lab of the Paraguay National University has claimed that the change in colour is due to the presence of high amount of chromium, which is used for tanning of animal skins while making leather.
(Photograph:AFP)
Voicing their concerns
Protestors waved the national flag and held placards reading "Recovery of Cerro Lake Immediately" to voice their concerns over the pollution being caused by the industries.
(Photograph:AFP)
Peaceful protests
As the protestors protested against the massive pollutants being dumped in the lagoon, the local police took a step back and allowed the protestors to carry out peaceful protests. Despite the presence of the police officers, there was no clash between the protestors and the officers.