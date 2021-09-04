Locals gather at Eiffel Tower to protest France government's Covid pass

Locals in Paris gathered and marched at the Champ de Mars park near the Eiffel Tower to protest against the French government's proposal of COVID-19 passes.
(Photograph:AFP)
With national pride
Hundreds of people marched in different parts of the capital city, as per local reports. Protestors gathered around 12:30 GMT and marched with national flags.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Pass of shame'
People also brought up placards reading slogans against the government's plans of launching Covid pass and making coronavirus vaccines compulsory. Many people also sang songs related to the theme as they kept marching to prove their point.
(Photograph:AFP)
Heavily guarded
The demonstration turned violent as anti-vaxxers clashed with pro-vaccine activists. Several people were handled by the local police officers who, reportedly, threw smoke bombs at the officers while they were being ushered away by the police.
(Photograph:AFP)
Divide between locals
This Covid pass has brought a divide between locals as the society seems to be divided among two groups now — pro-vaccines and anti-vaxxers. Locals have alleged that Macron's proposal is discriminatory for people who chose to exercise their right and not get vaccinated.