Limited human activity amid lockdown improved Mediterranean marine life

Transparency of water has improved

In the Secche di Tor Paterno, a protected marine reserve 8 km (5 miles) off the coast of Rome, moray eels and colourful fish crowd a forest of gorgonians, or sea fans and corals.

“We were able to ascertain a significant improvement in the transparency of the waters and a significant reduction in suspended material,” Lieutenant Alessandro Mino, commander of the coastguard diving unit of the Campania region, told Reuters, speaking from a boat off the coast of Lazio, near Rome.

(Photograph:AFP)