Lights out! Countries observe Earth hour for environmental protection

Countries all around the world are observing Earth Hour by switching off all the lights on March 27, 2021 (Saturday) at 8:30 pm (as per every country's local time)

Thailand

The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand switched off its light for an hour mark the Earth Hour environmental campaign.

Japan

Japan's landmark Tokyo Tower saw a complete blackout, except for safety lights, for an hour.

Singapore

The famous Marina Bay Sands hotel and resort in Singapore switched off all the extra, decorative lighting for the 2021 Earth Hour campaign.

India

New Delhi's India Gate war memorial's tri-coloured lights were switched off on march 27, 2021 to observe the Earth Hour campaign.

Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister office building also saw a complete black-out, except for safety lights, on March 27, 2021.

Hong Kong

A view from the Peak of Hong Kong and Kowloon before and after the Earth Hour observation. However, a few buildings still had their lights on during the Earth Hour.

