Lights out! Countries observe Earth hour for environmental protection

Countries all around the world are observing Earth Hour by switching off all the lights on March 27, 2021 (Saturday) at 8:30 pm (as per every country's local time)
The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand switched off its light for an hour mark the Earth Hour environmental campaign.
(Photograph:AFP)
Japan's landmark Tokyo Tower saw a complete blackout, except for safety lights, for an hour.
The famous Marina Bay Sands hotel and resort in Singapore switched off all the extra, decorative lighting for the 2021 Earth Hour campaign.
New Delhi's India Gate war memorial's tri-coloured lights were switched off on march 27, 2021 to observe the Earth Hour campaign.
Pakistan's Prime Minister office building also saw a complete black-out, except for safety lights, on March 27, 2021.
A view from the Peak of Hong Kong and Kowloon before and after the Earth Hour observation. However, a few buildings still had their lights on during the Earth Hour.