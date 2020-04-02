Life goes online amid coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting our lives and the subsequent lockdown restricting movement, from virtual birthday parties to livestream workouts, their are several activities that are being performed virtually to ensure their completion on time.

Let's take a look at these activities: 

Work from home

Covid-19 could permanently shift working patterns as companies forced to embrace remote working by the pandemic find that their employees do not want to return to the office once the closures are lifted.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Birthday parties

Global lockdown has not deterred people from celebrating birthdays. Analysis of Google data shows there has been a rise in people searching for helium balloons and cakes online.

Several online platforms are offering their services and providing complete guide on how birthday parties can thrown.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Clubbing

As the pandemic outbreak forced many countries to shut nightspots, clubs and DJs live-stream via apps.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Classes

While many such upstart organizations are offering free, online classes during the Coronavirus pandemic, even traditional higher education institutions are following the trend.

Yale, for example, is offering one of it’s most popular classes about the science of happiness, online for free. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Dating

Quarantines and lockdowns have forced people to relearn how to date. Online dating apps are coming up with new ideas to cater the needs of their consumers.

Innovative apps such as Quarantine Together is an example of such as application.

(Photograph:AFP)

Gyming

The gym is an escape from stress and anxiety for millions of people on a daily basis. But due to shutdowns, people have been forced to stay at home.

Due to this reason they have started video-calling their fitness trainers to ensure that they stay healthy.

(Photograph:AFP)

Book clubs

Rather than cancelling or postponing the meetings of their respective book club they have decided to meet online.

However, this has involved a gentle learning curve getting signed in to video-calling applications.

(Photograph:AFP)

Dinners

Due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, people are either in self-isolation or quarantine and to entertain themselves they are hosting virtual dinner parties. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Conferences

World leaders are conducting their meetings and press conferences online due to promote social-distancing and self-isolation.

 

(Photograph:PTI)

