Life goes online amid coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting our lives and the subsequent lockdown restricting movement, from virtual birthday parties to livestream workouts, their are several activities that are being performed virtually to ensure their completion on time.
Let's take a look at these activities:
Global lockdown has not deterred people from celebrating birthdays. Analysis of Google data shows there has been a rise in people searching for helium balloons and cakes online.
Several online platforms are offering their services and providing complete guide on how birthday parties can thrown.
(Photograph:Instagram)
While many such upstart organizations are offering free, online classes during the Coronavirus pandemic, even traditional higher education institutions are following the trend.
Yale, for example, is offering one of it’s most popular classes about the science of happiness, online for free.
(Photograph:AFP)