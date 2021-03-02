Leading the way: Politicians, Sportsperson and movie stars get vaccinated in India

The 70-year-old prime minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday
(Photograph:ANI)
M. Venkaiah Naidu
The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, also volunteered to get vaccinated. He is 71 year old and thus was in the bracket of the vulnerable people.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ravi Shankar Prasad
The 66-year-old Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, got his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Patna
(Photograph:Twitter)
Naveen Patnaik
The 74-year-old chief minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, took the vaccine shot at the Vidhan Sabha dispensary.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Nitish Kumar
The 70-year-old chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, got vaccinated and later announced that the "state will bear the expenses, in case of those who get the jabs at any of the designated private hospitals"
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kamal Hasaan
The South India superstar, who is 66 years old, got the first dose of the Covid 19 vaccine in Chennai.
(Photograph:ANI)
Ravi Shastri
The 58-year-old head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at the Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad.