KKR begin IPL 2022 campaign with six-wicket victory over CSK

KKR produced an all-round performance to beat CSK by six wickets in the opening match of IPL 2022. Thanks to the victory, KKR ended their four-match losing streak against the defending champions. Ajinkya Rahane was the top performer with the bat while Umesh Yadav impressed with the ball.

