KKR begin IPL 2022 campaign with six-wicket victory over CSK

KKR produced an all-round performance to beat CSK by six wickets in the opening match of IPL 2022. Thanks to the victory, KKR ended their four-match losing streak against the defending champions. Ajinkya Rahane was the top performer with the bat while Umesh Yadav impressed with the ball.
Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as they claimed two wickets early while Varun Chakravarty and Andre Russell took one wicket each on a trach which favoured pace bowlers.
MS Dhoni was the top scorer for CSK as he raced to a much needed fifty off 38 balls and along with skipper Ravindra Jadeja, he added 80 runs to take his side to 131/5 in 20 overs.
Chasing 132, KKR were off to a flying start thanks to Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer. Rahane top scored for KKR with 44 and although he was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo, he was able to lay the foundation for the victory.
Although Dwayne Bravo took three wickets for CSK, it was already too late as KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings played significant knocks to secure the victory for their side.