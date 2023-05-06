King Charles III coronation: From Sonam Kapoor to Akshata Murty, every Indian expected to attend the event
King Charles III will officially be crowned the monarch of the United Kingdom today (May 6) at Westminster Abbey. Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022. Now, he will formally cement his position as the king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms. The coronation ceremony, deeply rooted in tradition and symbolism, revolves around an Anglican service of Holy Communion. It is an occasion of great significance, showcasing the monarch's spiritual role and secular responsibilities. As part of the ritual, Charles will be anointed, bestowed with the coronation regalia, and ultimately crowned.
The ceremony will be attended by dignitaries from across the globe, who will gather to pay their respects and witness the moment. Many Indians and India-origin people will also be in attendance. Here is a non-exhaustive list:
Sonam Kapoor
Actress and Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor will attend the Coronation Concert, which will take place on the following day (May 7) at Windsor Castle. She will give a spoken word performance. Talking about her appearance, she said: “I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir, celebrating His Majesty’s love for music and art.' It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy.”
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jagdeep Dhankhar
While the Indian President Droupadi Murmu will not be able to attend the coronation, in her place the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is expected to be present instead.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Akshata Murthy
Businesswoman and philanthropist and wife of the current Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Akshata will also attend the ceremony with her husband.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Sourabh Phadke
An architect who was born in Pune, Phadke will also be in attendance at the coronation.
(Photograph:Others)
Gulfsha
A recipient of The Prince's Trust Global Award bestowed due to her participation in the Get Into programmed in India, Gulfsha will be present at the ceremony.
(Photograph:Others)
Jay Patel
An Indo-Canadian, Patel completed the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme, and is thus invited to the ceremony.