King Charles III coronation: From Sonam Kapoor to Akshata Murty, every Indian expected to attend the event

King Charles III will officially be crowned the monarch of the United Kingdom today (May 6) at Westminster Abbey. Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022. Now, he will formally cement his position as the king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms. The coronation ceremony, deeply rooted in tradition and symbolism, revolves around an Anglican service of Holy Communion. It is an occasion of great significance, showcasing the monarch's spiritual role and secular responsibilities. As part of the ritual, Charles will be anointed, bestowed with the coronation regalia, and ultimately crowned.

The ceremony will be attended by dignitaries from across the globe, who will gather to pay their respects and witness the moment. Many Indians and India-origin people will also be in attendance. Here is a non-exhaustive list: