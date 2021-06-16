June 16 in history: Spacecraft Shenzhou 9 launched, Bhutan implements total tobacco ban and more

From China successfully launching its spacecraft Shenzhou 9 to Indian leaders being invited to London to form an interim government, here's what happened on this day in history. 

View in App

1946

 

Indian leaders are invited to London to form an interim government

(Photograph:WION)

1963

 Valentina Tereshkova becomes the first woman in space

(Photograph:WION)

1976

Police kill hundreds of protesting schoolchildren in Soweto, S. Africa

(Photograph:WION)

2010

Bhutan becomes first country to implement total tobacco ban

(Photograph:WION)

2012

China successfully launches its spacecraft Shenzhou 9

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App