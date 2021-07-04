July 04 in history: Statue of Liberty gifted, Higgs boson particle discovered, and more

US Second Continental Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence, N. Korea tests first successful intercontinental ballistic missile, and more -- here's what happened on this day in history
US Second Continental Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence
(Photograph:WION)
France presents the Statue of Liberty to the US
Leo Szilard patents the chain-reaction design for atomic bomb
CERN announces discovery of Higgs boson particle
N. Korea tests first successful intercontinental ballistic missile