July 04 in history: Statue of Liberty gifted, Higgs boson particle discovered, and more

US Second Continental Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence, N. Korea tests first successful intercontinental ballistic missile, and more -- here's what happened on this day in history

View in App

1776

US Second Continental Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence

(Photograph:WION)

1884

France presents the Statue of Liberty to the US

(Photograph:WION)

1934

Leo Szilard patents the chain-reaction design for atomic bomb

(Photograph:WION)

2012

CERN announces discovery of Higgs boson particle

(Photograph:WION)

2017

N. Korea tests first successful intercontinental ballistic missile

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App