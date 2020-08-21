Journey of Humanity: British artist makes largest canvas painting to raise $30 million for charity
A British artist, Sacha Jafri, has taken over the challenge of creating world's largest canvas painting in the ballroom of a luxury hotel in Dubai
The Journey of Humanity
Titled "The Journey of Humanity," the painting is being made in approximately 1,980-square-meter area, which will be cut into separate panels on completion.
Lockdown blues
The painting is being made at the Atlantis The Palm hotel in Dubai, where he had been stuck for the last five months due to the pandemic. Jafri decided to use this time effectively and started planning this painting.
A 24-weeks long project
The painting is expected to take 24 weeks to complete and has four major sections. The painting will be hung vertically in Dubai's frame-shaped skyscraper and will be then projected onto the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. It will then be cut into 60 separate pieces, measuring approximately 30 square meters each, to be framed and sold individually at an auction in Dubai this December.
For children, by children!
The artwork features works submitted online by children from all over the world. The contributions were printed on paper and then incorporated into the painting by Jafri in eight concentrated "portals" on the canvas.
The money generated from the auctioning of this painting will be used to teach the underprivileged children all around the world. Jafri is aiming to generate close to $30 million by the sale of this painting.
Hope Mars Mission
The painting also has a section for the 'Hope Mars Mission' created as the UAE Hope Probe and launched from Japan for Mars. The section was revealed the day the first signal from the maiden Arab inter-planetary probe in space was received.
Worldwide donors
Jafri claims the project has already been endorsed by nearly 100 high-profile figures including Eva Longoria and Rita Ora. Indian celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shilpa Shetty also lent support to the cause.