Journey of Humanity: British artist makes largest canvas painting to raise $30 million for charity

For children, by children!

The artwork features works submitted online by children from all over the world. The contributions were printed on paper and then incorporated into the painting by Jafri in eight concentrated "portals" on the canvas.

The money generated from the auctioning of this painting will be used to teach the underprivileged children all around the world. Jafri is aiming to generate close to $30 million by the sale of this painting.

Picture courtesy: Sacha Jafri's Instagram

(Photograph:Others)