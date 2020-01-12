January 12 in history: Transmission of first long-distance radio message from Eiffel Tower and more
Turning the pages of history, we saw Indians observing Vivekanand's birthday as National Youth Day this day, US Congress getting a final call for war in Iraq and many more historic events! Let's dive in today's history.
1554
Bayinnaung is crowned the King of Burma
1908
Long-distance radio message sent from Eiffel Tower for the first time
1985
India begins celebrating Vivekananda's birthday as Nation Youth Day
1991
United States Congress votes for war in Iraq
2006
364 killed in stampede on last day at the Hajj in Mina, Saudi Arabia