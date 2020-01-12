January 12 in history: Transmission of first long-distance radio message from Eiffel Tower and more

Turning the pages of history, we saw Indians observing Vivekanand's birthday as National Youth Day this day, US Congress getting a final call for war in Iraq and many more historic events! Let's dive in today's history. 

1554

Bayinnaung is crowned the King of Burma

(Photograph:WION)

1908

Long-distance radio message sent from Eiffel Tower for the first time

(Photograph:WION)

1985

India begins celebrating Vivekananda's birthday as Nation Youth Day

(Photograph:WION)

1991

United States Congress votes for war in Iraq

(Photograph:WION)

2006

364 killed in stampede on last day at the Hajj in Mina, Saudi Arabia

(Photograph:WION)