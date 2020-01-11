January 11 in history: From Japanese invading forces to state of emergency and more!

Unfolding the events of the past, we came across an invasion during World War II, the British crown taking a lead in lotteries, state of emergency and lot more. 

Let's witness the pages from the past from this day!

1569

Queen Elizabeth I holds the first lottery in England

(Photograph:WION)

1922

Insulin is used as a treatment for diabetes for the first time

(Photograph:WION)

1935

Amelia Earhart starts first solo flight from Hawaii to California  

(Photograph:WION)

1942

World War II: Japanese troops take control of Kuala Lumpur

(Photograph:WION)

2007

Bangladesh President Iajuddin Ahmed declares state of emergency

(Photograph:WION)