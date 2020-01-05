Today in History: an unexpected announcement, disappearance of fly-woman and more

Unfolding the events of the past, we saw an unexpected announcement, disappearance of a fly-woman disappears and a lot in between! Let's witness the pages from the past from this day!

1875

Famous opera house, The Palais Garnier is inaugurated in Paris.

1914

Ford motor wages rise from $2.40 to $5.00 a day adopting 8 hour work day.

1919

The German Workers' Party, which would become the nazi party, is founded in munich.

1941

Amy Johnson, the first woman to fly solo from London to Australia, disappears.

2012

US President Obama announces plans for defense spending cuts.

