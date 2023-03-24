Israelis hit the streets again to protest judicial reform

Many demonstrators were carrying Israeli flags and some clashed with officers, with police reporting at least 10 arrests in Tel Aviv over public order offences

Israeli police on Thursday fired water (March 23) cannon at protesters blocking a highway in Tel Aviv, as demonstrators across the country rallied against the government's judicial reform programme. Tens of thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv and other cities, according to crowd estimates by Israeli media, decrying what they view as a threat to the country's democracy. Image credit: Ben Cohen

Many demonstrators were carrying Israeli flags and some clashed with officers, with police reporting at least 10 arrests in Tel Aviv over public order offences. Israeli media said that thousands of people also rallied in Jerusalem outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence. Rallies were also held in the northern city of Haifa and southern Beersheba. Image credit: Ben Cohen

The reforms were announced by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, days after the government took office. They have since been met with regular protests across Israel. Netanyahu and his extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies say the proposed changes are necessary to diminish the powers of the Supreme Court, which they argue has become politicised. Domestic critics fear the plans threaten the country's democracy, while Israel's allies abroad have also raised their concerns about the overhaul. Image credit: Ben Cohen

On Thursday, Netanyahu summoned his defence chief after reports the minister wanted to halt the government's judicial overhaul plans. A planned statement by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, whom Israeli media said wanted to call for a stop to the plans in the name of maintaining order in military ranks, was shelved after he was summoned by the prime minister's office. Image credit: Ben Cohen

This aerial view shows a line of Israeli police when demonstrators blocked the main road as part of a "Day of Shutdown" protest. Netanyahu showed no sign of relenting as he delivered a televised address promising to rein in the judiciary. He offered an olive branch to the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who for months have taken to the streets over the plans, but without offering specifics for resolving their differences.

