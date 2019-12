75th anniversary of the camp's liberation

As the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation approaches, Harshalom lit the hanukiah with his grandchildren, at his son's home in Ramat Gan. Harshalom moved to the newly-founded Israel in 1949.

"We are lighting candles 75 years after, it is a good feeling to be in the bosom of my family, with my children, with my grandchildren it is a great joy," said Harshalom.



(Photograph:Reuters)