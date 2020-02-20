Iran to vote in crucial parliamentary election many see as 'lost cause'

Iranians vote on Friday in a crucial parliamentary election that is widely expected to herald the return of conservatives and heap pressure on beleaguered President Hassan Rouhani.

The vote comes after months of steeply escalating tensions between Iran and its decades-old arch-enemy the United States.

The Guardian Council, the body that rigorously vets candidates, disqualified more than half of the 14,444 who sought to stand, including dozens of mostly moderate and reformist incumbents.

Polling stations are to open at 8:00 am on Friday and close 10 hours later. Results are expected in the days after the election.

(Photograph:AFP)