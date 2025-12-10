/IPL 2026 auction: Meet top 5 oldest players including a three-time winner

IPL 2026 auction: Jalaj Saxena (39), Karn Sharma (38), Umesh Yadav (38), Richard Gleeson (38), and Dwaine Pretorius (37) are the oldest players in upcoming auction scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
Age - 39
Saxena is a domestic cricket workhorse with 9000+ plus runs and 600+ wickets in First Class and List A cricket combined. He also has 86 T20 wickets to his name and 709 runs as well. In IPL though, he has played only one match - for PBKS in 2021.
Age - 38
The leggie is the only IPL player to win three titles in three consecutive years with three different teams but has played only 1 T20I for India.
In IPL, he has played 90 matches and has taken 83 wickets.
Age - 38
The veteran Indian pacer has been around for a decade and a half after first playing in the IPL back in 2009/10 season. He has played 148 matches and has taken 144 wickets.
Age - 38
He made his debut at the age of 34 only and played his first IPL in 2024 for CSK before moving to Mumbai Indians in 2025. He, so far, has played only three matches and taken two wickets only.
Age - 37
The South African is 271 T20 matches older with 249 wickets to his name. He first played in the IPL in 2022 and then in 2023, both times with CSK. He has played seven matches in total, taking six wickets.