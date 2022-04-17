IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad extend winning run with victory over Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad rode brilliant performances from Umran Malik and Aiden Markram to register their fourth consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they defeated Punjab Kings on Sunday.
Liam Livingstone was the top scorer for Punjab Kings with yet another half century as he dealt with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in his own destructive manner.
(Photograph:Others)
Punjab Kings kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking three scalps in the encounter and PBKS were bowled out for 151.
Umran Malik was the star for Sunrisers Hyderabad with four wickers as the final over of the match yielded three wickets for the youngster and he did not concede a single run.
It was an easy run chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they were able to complete it with more than an over to go and South Africa's Aiden Markram was the top scorer with 41.
Sunrisers Hyderabad became the first team in the IPL 2022 to register four consecutive wins as they move to the top part of the points table thanks to this victory.