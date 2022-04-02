IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs to extend winning run

Mumbai Indians slumped to their second consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they were beaten by Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs.
Rajasthan Royals registered their second win in the competition and moved to the top spot in the IPL points table with an impressive net run rate.
(Photograph:Others)
Jos Buttler slammed the first century of IPL 2022 as he dominated the Mumbai Indians bowlers to bring up his ton in just 66 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and five sixes.
Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills led the fightback for Mumbai Indians as both fast bowlers claimed three wickets each to stop Rajasthan Royals at 193/8 in 20 overs.
Chasing 194, Ishan Kishan and N Tilak Verma keep the scorers busy by scoring half centuries but that was not enough as Mumbai Indians fell short of the target.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini took two wickets each for Rajasthan Royals while Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna claimed one apiece.