IPL 2022: Punjab Kings register comfortable win over Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings got back to winning ways as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ravindra Jadeja & Co slumped to their third defeat in as many matches.
Punjab Kings moved up to the fourth place in the IPL 2022 points table with a comprehensive victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings
(Photograph:Others)
Liam Livingstone scored his first half century of the IPL 2022 season as he slammed 60 off 32 balls with five fours and five sixes
Chris Jordan and Dwayne Pretorious took two wickets each as Punjab Kings faltered towards the end of the innings as they ended on 180/8 in 20 overs
Chennai Super Kings were off to a horrible start as they keep losing wickets at regular intervals and the defending champions were five down for 36
Shivam Dube scored a half century and MS Dhoni got a couple of big shots in towards the end but CSK fell short of the target by a considerable margin
Rahul Chahar was the pick of the Punjab Kings bowlers with three wickets while Liam Livingstone shone with the ball as well as he took two wickets in two balls including a brilliant catch