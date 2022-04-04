IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants register thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants rode batting performances from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda along with a four-wicket haul from Avesh Khan to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants. While SRH field an unchanged side, LSG replaced Dushmantha Chameera with Jason Holder.

KL Rahull scored his 50th T20 half century to steady the Lucknow Super Giants innings after losing three early wickets.

Deepak Hooda (51 off 33 balls) also provided great support to skipper KL Rahul as the duo guided Lucknow Super Giants to 169/7 in 20 overs.

Romario Shepherd, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar all took two wickets each for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran got good starts but Sunrisers Hyderabad kept losing wickets at regular intervals and ultimately they fell short of the target.

Avesh Khan was the wrecker in chief for Lucknow Super Giants with four wickets while Jason Holder and Krunal Pandya contributed well with three and two dismissals respectively.

