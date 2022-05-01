IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants continue winning run with victory over Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants continued their impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they defeated Delhi Capitals with KL Rahul and Mohsin Khan being the top performers.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul led by example as he was the top scorer with 77.
(Photograph:Others)
Deepak Hooda played his role as the supporting act to perfection as he slammed 52 off just 34 deliveries with six fours and one six.
The Delhi Capitals bowlers did not find much fortune as Lucknow Super Giants posted a big total of 195 for the loss of three wickets.
Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh looked in good touch but Delhi Capitals kept losing wickets and they never recovered from the lack of runs in the middle overs.
Mohsin Khan was the pick of the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers with four wickets as they won the game by six runs.