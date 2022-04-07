IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in last over thriller

Lucknow Super Giants rode a brilliant knock from opener Quinton de Kock and a tidy bowling spell from Ravi Bishnoi to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter on Thursday.

LSG won the toss | Photo: IPL |

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals with David Warner and Andre Nortje making their debut for the Delhi franchise.

Prithvi Shaw | Photo: IPL |

Prithvi Shaw provided the perfect start to Delhi Capitals with a quickfire half century as he ended up scoring 61 off just 34 deliveries.

Ravi Bishnoi | Photo: IPL |

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for Lucknow Super Giants as he picked two wickets to rock the Delhi Capitals after a solid start to their innings.

Rishabh Pant | Photo: IPL |

Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan both played sensible knocks as they kept the scoreboard ticking and took Delhi Capitals to a total of 149/3 in 20 overs.

Quinton de Kock | Photo: IPL |

During the chase, Quinton de Kock played a brilliant knock of 80 off 52 balls to take Lucknow Super Giants to a favourable position.

Krunal Pandya | Photo: IPL |

Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda kept their calm in the final overs and Ayush Badoni made a quickfire 10 runs in the final over the game to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a six-wicket win.

