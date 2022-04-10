IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals register comprehensive victory over Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals registered a brilliant 44-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw shining with the bat followed by brilliant bowling performances from Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed.
Delhi Capitals were off to a blinder as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner added 93 runs in just 52 balls for the first wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders.
(Photograph:Others)
David Warner was the top scorer for Delhi Capitals as he scored his first half century of IPL 2022 with Prithvi Shaw also scoring 51 off 29 deliveries.
Sunil Narine was the only bright spot in the Kolkata Knight Riders bowling as he took two wickets but all the other bowlers struggled as DC posted a total of 215/5.
Delhi Capitals dominated the game throughout and with Kuldeep Yadav picking four wickets and Khaleel Ahmed taking three, it was an easy outing for them.
Shreyas Iyer did try to fight back with his first fifty of IPL 2022 but it was too late as KKR slumped to a 44-run loss in Mumbai.