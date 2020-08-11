India's biggest crocodile park may close down due to lack of funds

India's largest crocodile park, located in Chennai, is on the verge of closing due to a huge decline in the revenue, caused by the nationwide lockdown.

Last four months

The crocodile park has been battling lowered revenues since the nationwide lockdown was initiated in January to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The park authorities have estimated that within four months the park will run out of funds to feed animals, pay staff and do research.

(Photograph:Reuters)