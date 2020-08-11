India's biggest crocodile park may close down due to lack of funds
India's largest crocodile park, located in Chennai, is on the verge of closing due to a huge decline in the revenue, caused by the nationwide lockdown.
Last four months
The crocodile park has been battling lowered revenues since the nationwide lockdown was initiated in January to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The park authorities have estimated that within four months the park will run out of funds to feed animals, pay staff and do research.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Revenue history
Annual sales of about five million tickets usually make up roughly half the revenue of the park, located about 40km (25 miles) from the southern city of Chennai, but it has been shut since March 16, with no prospect of reopening in sight.
Picture courtesy: Wikimedia Commons
(Photograph:Others)
Drop of $187,057
"The lockdowns during the summer vacation season have cost an estimated $187,057 (INR 14 million) as visitors dropped by almost 2.5 million", said Allwin Jesudasan, the director of the Madras Crocodile Bank.
(Photograph:Others)
Home to thousands of reptiles
The park is home to more than 2,000 crocodiles and alligators, as well as reptiles such as turtles, tortoises, lizards and snakes.
(Photograph:Others)
Voluntary salary cuts
The senior staff voluntarily took 10-50 per cent of pay cuts in their salaries. The authorities also limited the activities to just the critical ones to save the park. However, the park authorities are now unsure about the immediate future of their employees.