Indians all over the world celebrate India's 74th Independence Day
India celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Saturday. Indian embassies and nationals all over the world came came together — virtually or physically — to celebrate the occasion
Bangladesh
Indian embassy in Bangladesh celebrated Independence Day and planted saplings on the occasion.
(Photograph:WION)
New Zealand
High Commissioner Muktesh Pardeshi hoisted the Indian flag, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, addressed a select group of people and presented Certificates of Appreciation to nine organisations/individuals for their exceptional community service, at Bharat Bhavan Wellington. A cultural festival also took place — all while maintaining social distance.
(Photograph:Facebook)
Malaysia
High Commissioner Sh Mridul Kumar planted saplings in the lawns of India House in Malaysia to mark the 74th Independence Day amid the pandemic.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Myanmar
On this occasion, Ambassador Saurabh Kumar hoisted the National Flag and read out Hon'ble President of India's address to the nation. He also distributed the prizes for Yoga Day competition which was followed by a short cultural programme, with all necessary COVID-19 precautions in place.
(Photograph:Twitter)
South Korea
Indian diplomat Sripriya Ranganathan unfurled the national flag and the Indian embassy held a digital cultural event which was telecasted live through their official Twitter account.
(Photograph:Twitter)
China
Indian embassy in Beijing, China unfurled the Indian flag and celebrated the day with speeches, poetry and cultural performances.