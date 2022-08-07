In pics - WWE wrestlers with highest number of world championships

Ric Flair is the most decorated world champion in WWE history with 16 title reigns which include NWA World Heavyweight Championship (8 times), WCW World Heavyweight Championship (6 times) and WWE Championship (2 times).
(Photograph:Others)
John Cena
John Cena is tied with Ric Flair in the top spot with 16 world championships to his name. Cena's accolades include World Heavyweight Championship (3 times) and WWE Championship (13 times).
(Photograph:Others)
Triple H
Triple H is serving as the executive vice president for Talent Relations and head of creative for WWE but during his wrestling days, he won the World Heavyweight Championship 5 times and the WWE Championship 9 times.
(Photograph:Others)
Randy Orton
Randy Orton was the youngest wrestler to win the WWE Heavyweight title and till now, he has won 14 world championships (World Heavyweight Championship (4 times) and WWE Championship (10 times).
(Photograph:Others)
Hulk Hogan
WCW World Championship (6 times) and WWE Championship (6 times) - One of the most celebrated champions in the history of professional wrestling had 12 title runs in the course of his illustrious career.