In pics - World mourns Pope Benedict XVI during funeral in Vatican City

Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 08:03 PM IST

Funeral service

The funeral of former pope Benedict XVI was led by incumbent Pope Francis as millions of people joined in St Peter’s Square.

Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Benedict XVI died of illness at the age of 95. He was the first pontiff to resign from his position in over six centuries and in the last decade, he was living in a convent inside the Vatican City complex.

The ceremony

At the end of the service, Francis made the sign of the cross over Benedict's simple cypress wood coffin and bowed his head, before pallbearers carried it into St Peter's Basilica. (Text: AFP)

Major attendees

Hong Kong cardinal Joseph Zen, the 90-year-old who is considered to be the most senior Catholic figure in Asia, attended the funeral after being granted permission by a court to travel following his arrest last year.

Benedict's legacy

Pope Benedict XVI's tenure was filled with controversies regarding the sexual abuse allegations. Benedict apologised following the accusations and even met the victims personally.

