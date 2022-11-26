In pics | World marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Every year on November 25th, the world observes the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
It is a day set to honour the Mirabal sisters, Dominican Republic activists who were killed in 1960 on Rafael Trujillo's order.
The United Nations aims to increase awareness of violence against women based on their gender, more needs to be done in every nation and culture to guarantee that women all across the world live free from compulsion and abuse.
As per UN data, one in three women or nearly 30 per cent worldwide experience physical or sexual violence, mostly by their partners. In the case of young girls nearly one in four girls aged between 15-19 experience sexual or physical violence.
As per official data, approximately 20 women are killed every day.
A recent UN report claimed that Honduras has the greatest rate of femicides in the area followed by the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Bolivia and Brazil.
Take a look at the global march women conducted to take a stand against the wrong:
Mexico
Feminist organisations in Mexico City marched along Reforma Avenue, one of the city's main thoroughfares while being surrounded by hundreds of police riot shields and protective vets and yelling while using speakers and smoke flares.
As per a recent study released on Tuesday, 80 women were slain in Mexico in October as a result of their gender, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth.
In the picture above, during a march in Mexico City honouring the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, people dance around a fire in the Zocalo area.
Panama
Women in Panama City participate in a rally to seek justice for the victims of femicide on Nov 25.
A woman places a lit candle during a demonstration to demand justice for the victims of femicide during the march.
colombia
Women and members of feminist organisations participate in a protest in Bogota to mark the day.
Members of a feminist group perfom during a demonstration to commemorate the day.
Bolivia
Women in Bolivia march in observance of the day. A woman holds a poster listing the number of femicides that have occurred in the country so far this year.
Paraguay
In 2018, Paraguay joined other Latin American countries in the list of countries that criminalised femicide.
In the picture above, demonstrators are preparing for the march.
chile
Women dance carrying their toddlers during a march to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Santiago, AFP reports.
France
Demonstrators in Marseille, southeast France, carry pictures of women who have been the victims of violence as they protest against sexism and violence against women.
Greece
Women perform in central Athens on November 25, 2022, during a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. "Alarming high' worldwide date on femicide reveals that more than half of victims were killed by a partner or other relative, AFP reports.