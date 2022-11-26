In pics | World marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

Every year on November 25th, the world observes the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

It is a day set to honour the Mirabal sisters, Dominican Republic activists who were killed in 1960 on Rafael Trujillo's order.

The United Nations aims to increase awareness of violence against women based on their gender, more needs to be done in every nation and culture to guarantee that women all across the world live free from compulsion and abuse.

As per UN data, one in three women or nearly 30 per cent worldwide experience physical or sexual violence, mostly by their partners. In the case of young girls nearly one in four girls aged between 15-19 experience sexual or physical violence.

As per official data, approximately 20 women are killed every day.

A recent UN report claimed that Honduras has the greatest rate of femicides in the area followed by the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Bolivia and Brazil.

Take a look at the global march women conducted to take a stand against the wrong: