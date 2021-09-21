In Pics | World leaders arrive at New York for UNGA
Last year, world leaders had submitted pre-recorded video statements for the UNGA session as they could not physically attend due to the pandemic. However, this year, world leaders arrive at UN headquarters for the session. Scroll for images.
Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, arrives at the United Nations headquarters, on September 21, 2021, during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
(Photograph:AFP)
President of Switzerland
Guy Parmelin, President of Switzerland, arrives at the United Nations headquarters. The UNGA is returning to in-person format this year after being held virtually last year due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
(Photograph:AFP)
Pressing issues to be discussed
Luis Lacalle Pou, president of Uruguay, arrives at United Nations headquarters.
Besides the pandemic, the pressing issues under discussion at UNGA 2021 include the political crisis in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops and return of Taliban, the coup in Myanmar, climate crisis, and the missile tests by North Korea.
(Photograph:AFP)
Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, president of Sri Lanka, arrives at the United Nations headquarters.
The Assembly is empowered to make recommendations to States on international issues within its competence.
It meets from September to December each year, and thereafter, from January to September, as required, including to take up outstanding reports from the fourth and fifth Committees
(Photograph:AFP)
Biden greets New York City's mayor
US President Joe Biden greets New York City's Mayor Bill de Balsio, his wife Chirlane McCray and New York Governor Kathy Hochul upon arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on September 20, 2021, as he travels for the United Nations General Assembly.
(Photograph:AFP)
Elizabeth Mary Truss meets US Secretary of State
British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Mary Truss meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters.