In Pics | With punk, torches and hymn, German military bids farewell to Angela Merkel at 'Grand Tattoo'

At a military ceremony, Angela Merkel has bid farewell to sixteen years in office. In the picture, Merkel can be seen making a speech at the Defence Ministry during the Grand Tattoo, which is a ceremonial send-off for her in Berlin.
(Photograph:AFP)
Political elite invited to the event
Angela Merkel, along with outgoing german Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Eberhard Zorn, Inspector Generalof the Bundeswehr, the German Armed Forces follow proceedings at the Defence Ministry. Almost all the members of Germany's political elite were invited to the event, except the far-right alternative for Germany.
Due to Covid restriction, it was held in a more public setting.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Eventful and often very challenging years'
During her speech, Merkel said that her four terms were "eventful and often very challenging years."
"They have challenged me politically and humanly and at the same time, they were also fulfilling," she added. She further stressed on how democracies live on "solidarity and trust, also from trust in facts."
(Photograph:AFP)
Playing hymns
The Bundeswehr staff music corps played a hymn. Wisely chosen, they played a 1960s song with the lyrics, "I can't acquiesce, can't make do, I still want to win", and a 1970s punk rock hit.
The '60s song "Red roses are to rain for me" reflects Merkel's youthful ambition.
(Photograph:AFP)
Military salutes Merkel
Germany's military saluted the moved Chancellor as members of armed forces were seen carrying torches. Merkel chose Ministry of Defense's Bendler Block complex for the ceremony.