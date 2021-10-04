In Pics | Wikileaks, oil-for-food scam to Pandora papers, major leaks revealed

From the Hutchinson letters to the Pandora leaks, here are few major leaks in world history

The Hutchinson letters

In December 1772, the then serving Britain’s Postmaster General of the American colonies Benjamin Franklin anonymously received a packet of letters written to a British official by Thomas Hutchinson, who was the governor of Massachusetts.

In the letters, Hutchinson urged Britain to send additional troops to deter rebellious colonists in Boston. Franklin circulated the letters privately.

However, John Adams had them published in the Boston Gazette in 1773, leading to a scandal that forced Hutchinson to flee the country and fueled tensions that would lead to the revolutionary War.

(Photograph:Twitter)