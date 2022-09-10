In pics - Why NASA is trying to send astronauts to the moon once again

NASA was successful in sending astronauts to the moon way back in 1969 and the space agency is trying to repeat the feat once again. Here's why it holds special importance to their grander plans.
NASA has said that sending the astronauts to moon is an extremely step before thinking of a Mars mission. That is why NASA is looking to create a “sustainable human presence” on the moon.
The radiation can be a huge issue for all future missions and NASA is looking to repeat its feat of sending astronauts to the moon in order to make sure that the Low Earth Orbit is safe.
From the first Artemis mission, many experiments are planned to study the impact of this radiation on living organisms, and to assess the effectiveness of an anti-radiation vest. (Text: AFP)
Another reason behind the renewed interest in the moon missions is to test modern technologies at NASA’s disposal right now and use them to make journey to Mars easier.
A major pillar of the Artemis program is the construction of a space station in orbit around the Moon, called Gateway, which will serve as a relay before the trip to Mars. (Text: AFP)