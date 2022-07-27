In pics - Volunteers rebuild Ukrainian village to beats of techno music
Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 02:22 PM(IST)
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused a lot of damage to cities and villages all across the country, but volunteers are slowing rebuilding them with the help of something known as 'clean up raves'.
The Ukrainian village of Yahidne has become the venue for “clean-up raves” where the youth of the area volunteer to clean the ruble while simultaneously arranging dance parties.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Techno music
With a DJ playing techno music on the turntables, hundreds of people have taken up the task of cleaning the village which was destroyed by a Russian rocket strike back in March.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Ukraine club scene
Ukraine was well known for its club scene and according to the organisers, the parties are sort of a tribute to the culture of the country before the Russian invasion began in February 2022.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Back to normalcy
This is also the chance for the people in the village to finally rejoice after spending almost a month in hiding after Russian forces attacked the buildings with missiles back in March during the occupation of the northern Chernihiv province.
(Photograph:Reuters)
All around the world
Most of the volunteers are from Kyiv or Lyiv but some of them have travelled from other countries as well likePortugal, the United States, Germany and many more, according to Associated Press.