In Pics | US East coast hit by 'bombogenesis' snowstorm

Parts of the US East coast have been severely hit by blizzard-like conditions and heavy snowfall for the first time in four years. Emergency has been declared in five states so far - New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Rhode Island and Virginia.
(Photograph:AFP)
Storm undergone 'bombogenesis'
As per experts, the storm has undergone bombogenesis, which means that colder air has mixed with warmer sea air. This led to a drop in atmospheric pressure, further leading to a bomb cyclone.
The term 'bombogenesis' has a scientific reference.
(Photograph:AFP)
Travel has been restricted
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boston has warned that the travel should be restricted and people should only step out if there is an emergency.
"If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle," the service said.
(Photograph:AFP)
No electricity and coastal storm
Some areas of Massachusetts saw as much as 2.5ft of snow. Over 80,000 homes in Massachusetts ran out of electricity. Cape Cod was one of the worst hit regions.
Coastal storm led to flooding in Nantucket.
(Photograph:AFP)
Outdoor dining cancelled in New York
New York Mayor Eric Adams has cancelled outdoor dining for Saturday. Vaccine appointments have also been cancelled. New York Governor Kathy Hochul suggested that residents stay should stayhome "with a six pack of beer and wait it out".
Florida is also expected to see some of its coldest temperatures in years.
(Photograph:AFP)
Storm expected to intensify
The storm which has began to hit the country's east coast is expected to intensify. As per the NWS and Accuweather, winds are expected to strengthen and can also hurricane-level speeds.
Local meteorologist Matthew Cappucci while speaking to BBC said that the sheer volume of snow was a problem, with 8-10cm of snow falling each hour at one point. "No road crew in the world could handle this, and that means all the roadways are essentially shut down," she added.