In Pics: Unseasonal wildfire is raging in California, forcing evacuations

An unseasonal, 1,500-acre wildfire has hit California's Monterey County. As per US officials, it has forced the closure of Highway 1. Extreme strong winds pushed fire toward the sea. The flames were seen burning near Big Sur area.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Evacuation orders issued
An evacuation order was issued by Monterey County Emergency Services at 9:30 pm or areas falling in the fire's path. For assistance purposes, the American Red Cross opened shelter at Carmel Middle School.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Firefighters deployed in the region
Senior forestry and fire protection official Mike Meddles, in a report by BBC said that firefighters from 13 agencies had been deployed to tackle the situation. The NWS's Bay Area branch, in a Twitter post said that the blaze is burning had "little or no fire history."
The statement further added, "Anecdotally it seems as though the long term drought is acting like a chronic illness where even recent rains and cold winter weather isn't helping to keep fires from developing."
(Photograph:Twitter)
Roads shut
Photos and videos which have emerged on social media show the fire burning on hillside. According to the state Department of Transportation the road was shut down in both directions from about 5 miles north of Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel-By-The-Sea.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Atypical conditions
A meteorologist from weather.com, Jonathan Belles said, "Conditions in Big Sur were atypical for the rainy season, but nonetheless supportive of fire growth. Winds in the area may have gusted up to 35 mph with overnight humidity values in the lower teens. The gusty winds and unburned soils and fuels were likely just enough to support the fire through the night."