In Pics: Unseasonal wildfire is raging in California, forcing evacuations

Firefighters deployed in the region

Senior forestry and fire protection official Mike Meddles, in a report by BBC said that firefighters from 13 agencies had been deployed to tackle the situation. The NWS's Bay Area branch, in a Twitter post said that the blaze is burning had "little or no fire history."

The statement further added, "Anecdotally it seems as though the long term drought is acting like a chronic illness where even recent rains and cold winter weather isn't helping to keep fires from developing."

(Photograph:Twitter)