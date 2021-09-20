In Pics | United Nations General Assembly- History, significance, and functions

The United Nations General Assembly convened for its 76th session on Tuesday, as the COVID-19 continues to rock the world.

Returns to in-person format

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is returning to in-person format this year after being held virtually last year due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides the pandemic, the pressing issues under discussion at UNGA 2021 include the political crisis in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops and return of Taliban, the coup in Myanmar, climate crisis, and the missile tests by North Korea.

(Photograph:AFP)