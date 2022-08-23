In pics - Ukraine shows off demolished Russian tanks during parade in Kyiv
Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 04:17 PM(IST)
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been waging on for quite some time but just ahead of Ukraine's independence day, the country decided to show off the damaged Russian tanks in the middle of their capital Kyiv.
The display of the tanks on the streets of Kyiv was seen as a 'taunt' to Russian President Vladimir Putin who allegedly said that the Russian victory parade will be held on the same road.
(Photograph:AFP)
Independence Day
The parade came just had of Ukraine's independence day celebrations of August 24 as the people came in great numbers to see the damaged Russian tanks.
(Photograph:AFP)
Venue of the parade
The display at the central Maidan square of the Ukrainian capital - known as Independence Square - featured destroyed tanks and used shells from rocket launchers.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ukrainian Army
The display was also an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of the Ukrainian army during the ongoing invasion as they received special commemorations for their service.
(Photograph:AFP)
Civilian casualties
The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has also seen a number of civilian casualties along with infrastructural damage. According to the United Nations, 5,587 civilians have been killed while 7,890 were injured.
(Photograph:Twitter)
State of war
While it seemed like the Russian military will completely overwhelm their opposition, the Ukrainian resistance forces were able to hold them back in a number of areas and with no solution in sight, the Russian offense has also lost some steam in the last few months.